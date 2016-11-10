On December 11, Methodists came together for nine days of events at six different churches culminating in a Bi-Centennial Celebration at a special service at Cherokee’s Epworth Chapel, with over 200 persons attending. The Green Turtle Cay Methodist Church was organized the year before Cherokee in 1815, therefore 201 years of Methodism in Abaco were commemorated. Although, the Green Turtle Sanctuary closed their doors many years ago.