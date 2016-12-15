The Ministry of Agriculture and Marine Resources made the announcement on Friday, January 6 2017 …Read More »
New Fly Fishing Regulations Implemented
The Ministry of Agriculture and Marine Resources made the announcement on Friday, January 6 2017 adv…
The theme for this year’s Green Turtle Cay Junkanoo Parade was Birds of Paradise: a name evoking a v…
#WeMarch Activists Take to the Streets on Majority Rule Day
On Tuesday, January 10, 1967 Bahamians finally realized majority rule in the country - the right of …
Albert Lowe Museum Celebrates Forty Years
Over one hundred locals and guests came together at the Bluff House in Green Turtle Cay to celebrate…
Voter Registration Efforts Ramp Up
As speculation mounts concerning when the next general elections will be called, Senior Island Admin…
Scotland Cay Brings Christmas Cheer to North Abaco
Rotary Bell Ringing Feeds Over 170
Local Woman Laments Vandalism of Memorial Garden
FNM Ratifies Central / South Abaco Candidate
James Albury was ratified as the Free National Movement (FNM) candidate for Central and South Abaco on December 21, 2016 at a FNM Central Council Meeting in Nassau. Mr. Albury was ratified alongside FNM candidate for Long Island, Adrian Gibson.Read More »
Abaco MP at Center of National Political Upheaval
DNA Ratifies North Abaco Candidate
PLP Ratifies South Abaco Candidate
Sears Conducts “Listening Tour” in Abaco in Lead Up to Leadership Bid
Adult Flag Football League Season Starting in March
With the third season for adult Flag Football just weeks away the Abaco Flag Football League (AFFL) is poised and ready to build on the success and excitement of the previous years.Read More »
Cooper’s Town Wins Timothy Bullard Tournament in Wild Shootout
High Banks Fire Service to Host its 3rd Annual Bike-A-Thon in February
Youth Football Season Closes with Live Broadcast of Championship Games
Team Abaco Competes in Christmas Shake Down Basketball Tournament
Agricultural Development and Environmental Health for The Bahamas Part IV
There are several points I would like to make in this final letter and they relate to the natural environment around us, the establishment of a healthy primary production environment (agriculture and fishing), and the protection of both.Read More »
Gardening with Jack: Strawberries
AFFGA Response to Regulations which Require Bahamians to Hire Fishing Guide
Birding with Charmaine: Winter Birding
From the Editor’s Desk: Register
Enactus Startup 242 Social Enterprise Competitions Inspire Young Entrepreneurs
Abaco Club Awards Scholarships to Students
Rotarians Hold Career Fair at SC Bootle
Schools Participate in Coastal Cleanup
Anglican Church Welcomes New Priest
As of August 24, Reverend Chester Burton took over the spiritual leadership of two Anglican Faith parishes, St. John the Baptist in Marsh Harbour and St. Martin in Sandy Point.Read More »
Vacation Bible School Held at Spring City
Master Motivator Speaks at Faith Walk in Cooper’s Town
Conference Unites North Abaco Men
Local Church Organizes Weekend of “Brother’s Keeper” Activities
Local Woman Laments Vandalism of Memorial Garden
A memorial garden is in the making adjacent to the Abaco Community Health Facility also known as the mini hospital on the S.C. Bootle Highway.Read More »
Bahamas Remembers Former Abaco MP and Activist
Local Captain Completes Prestigious Course
Registered Physical Therapist Joins Staff at Auskell Medical Centre
CAPS’ “Mr. Thompson Day” Celebrates Teaching Career of Retired Educator
The theme for this year’s Green Turtle Cay Junkanoo Parade was Birds of Paradise: a name evoking a vision of bright, vivid colours. A large crowd of spectators were treated to the vibrant display as they witnessed the Li’l Island Slammers’ annual Junkanoo Parade which took place on January 2, 2017.Read More »
Marsh Harbour Gospel Chapel Choir Shares Christmas Spirit
Little Harbour Art Show Highlights Work of Experienced Artisans and Newcomers
Hope Town Music Festival Raises Record $75,000 for Charities
‘Artist and a Lighthouse’ Gallery Supports Local Landmark
Your Abaconian Minute: March 20, 2015
Department of Immigration in Abaco, Deputy Prime Minister inspects road works, Annual World’s Shortest St. Patricks Day Parade.Read More »
Your Abaconian Minute: Feb 6, 2015
Your Abaconian Minute: Jan 23, 2015
Your Abaconian Minute: Jan 9, 2015
Your Abaconian Minute: Dec 18, 2014