Lee’s Corner Store & Deli Located in Murphy Town, Lee’s Corner Store & Deli is …Read More »
Abaco MP at Center of National Political Upheaval
Speculation and rumors abound after the historic, seismic event lead by Loretta Butler-Turner in the…
National Geographic Researchers, Bahamian Scientists and Local Students Explore Abaco Blue Holes
From December 3 – 19, some of the world’s top explorers and scientists in their fields were on-islan…
Hope Town Music Festival Raises Record $75,000 for Charities
Combustion Music hosted its 3rd annual Hope Town Music Festival early in December, 2016 on the beaut…
Prime Minister Opens 13th Annual Christmas Festival
As a much-anticipated event each year, the 13th Annual Abaco Christmas Festival attracted hundreds o…
Road Repair Relieves Resentful Residents
The long awaited road reconstruction and paving is under way in Green Turtle Cay much to the relief …
Methodism Celebrates Bi-Centennial in Abaco
On December 11, Methodists came together for nine days of events at six different churches culminating in a Bi-Centennial Celebration at a special service at Cherokee’s Epworth Chapel, with over 200 persons attending. The Green Turtle Cay Methodist Church was organized the year before Cherokee in 1815, therefore 201 years of Methodism in Abaco were commemorated. Although, the Green Turtle Sanctuary closed their doors many years ago.Read More »
PADF launches Women’s Initiative for Non-Violence in The Bahamas
Rotary Hosts Seniors’ Luncheon
Hope Town Christmas Village Prepares for Fun and Festivities
DNA Ratifies North Abaco Candidate
PLP Ratifies South Abaco Candidate
Sears Conducts “Listening Tour” in Abaco in Lead Up to Leadership Bid
Curry Ratified for North Abaco
December 15, 2016 Digital Edition
Click here to read the December 15, 2016 Digital Edition.Read More »
Dec 1, 2016 Digital Edition
Nov 15, 2016 Digital Edition
Nov 1, 2016 Digital Edition
Oct 15, 2016 Digital Edition
Pool Association Started
The Abaco Billiards Association was recently formed with a view to organizing the sport to play across the island, nationally and internationally and seeing it grow in popularity.Read More »
Abaco Judoka Medal in Barbados
The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic Tees Off January 19: PGA Sanctioned Event to Feature $600,000 Purse
Bulldogs Take Silver in 44th BSF National Round Robin Tournament
Abaco School Sports Association Season Starts with Volleyball Tournament
Agricultural Development and Environmental Health for The Bahamas Part II
Following from the first part of my discourse (See Nov 15 Paper) I would take the opportunity to examine the input of the government of The Bahamas to developing an agricultural sector since Independence in 1973.Read More »
Gardening with Jack: Onions and Potatoes
From the Editor’s Desk: WeMarch
Gardening with Jack: Herbs
Agricultural Development and Environmental Health for The Bahamas: Part I
Enactus Startup 242 Social Enterprise Competitions Inspire Young Entrepreneurs
The first in a series of’ Enactus Startup 242’ Social Enterprise competitions held in partnership with St. Mary’s University took place at Agape Christian School on Dec. 8. Two additional competitions were scheduled for Forest Heights Academy (FHA) and Abaco Central High School (ACH).Read More »
Abaco Club Awards Scholarships to Students
Rotarians Hold Career Fair at SC Bootle
Schools Participate in Coastal Cleanup
FHA Hosts Successful Guy-O-Ween
Anglican Church Welcomes New Priest
As of August 24, Reverend Chester Burton took over the spiritual leadership of two Anglican Faith parishes, St. John the Baptist in Marsh Harbour and St. Martin in Sandy Point.Read More »
Vacation Bible School Held at Spring City
Master Motivator Speaks at Faith Walk in Cooper’s Town
Conference Unites North Abaco Men
Local Church Organizes Weekend of “Brother’s Keeper” Activities
CAPS’ “Mr. Thompson Day” Celebrates Teaching Career of Retired Educator
Grade 6 Teacher of the Year – Paul G. Knowles – was the moderator for ‘Mr. Thompson Day,’ which was held at Central Abaco Primary School (CAPS) on Dec. 2.Read More »
Olympic Medalist Returns Home
Camp Abaco Cafeteria Renamed to Honour Brown
SeaHunter Donates to ERLS
Champion of Bahamian Culture and Artist Behind Green Turtle Sculpture Garden Passes Away
‘Artist and a Lighthouse’ Gallery Supports Local Landmark
Pink Rose Ball Continues to be the Must-Attend Function of the Year
Hope Town Music Festival Aims to Raise over $60,000 for Local Charities
“Typical Topical Timely Topics” Target of Summer Madness Satire
Your Abaconian Minute: March 20, 2015
Department of Immigration in Abaco, Deputy Prime Minister inspects road works, Annual World’s Shortest St. Patricks Day Parade.Read More »
Your Abaconian Minute: Feb 6, 2015
Your Abaconian Minute: Jan 23, 2015
Your Abaconian Minute: Jan 9, 2015
Your Abaconian Minute: Dec 18, 2014